Worthing children surprised with new playground designs

Students aged 4-11 years at English Martyrs Primary School in Worthing were welcomed into school with bright new designs printed on their playground. The work was kindly gifted to the school by Hi-Way Services Ltd in conjunction with Balfour Beatty who hold the West Sussex Highways Repair Contract, under a social value agreement.

In January 2021, the UK Government introduced a mandatory 10% minimum weighting for social value in the evaluation of public sector tenders, ensuring that societal benefits are delivered through procurement. For over twenty years, the playground at English Martyrs Primary has looked the same and with hundreds of feet playing on it five days a week, it had become understandably, very faded and cracked.

The school's charity arm, the Friends of English Martyrs, reached out to Balfour Beatty to ask if they could submit a social value project request because it was work that they were unlikely to ever be able to afford. The school, situated just off The Boulevard in Durrington, is small, with under 200 children; it would take many years of dedicated fundraising to raise the thousands of pounds needed for this project.

Balfour Beatty agreed the request, asking whether the children could be involved in choosing some of the new design elements. Students at the school sent letters and drawings to Balfour Beatty showing their ideas for what they would like to see on their playground and in conjunction with the school, the planning began.

The children seeing the new alphabet dragon for the first time.

Rachael Dines, Charity Chair said, "At first it seemed like a long-shot, but the ladies in the social value team at Balfour Beatty were incredibly supportive and when we got the go ahead for the work I was so very happy. It was hard to keep it a secret for a few months, especially from my own son who attends the school!"

After lots of planning, this half term a team from Hi-Way Services Ltd worked on the playground, creating a number square, a world map, an alphabet dragon and of course, a new representation of the school's logo. The new playground features are all bright, colourful and engaging elements that will encourage the children to be active during their play times.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Balfour Beatty and the Friends of English Martyrs for what they have done to enrich playtimes for our children. said Dr Helen Townsley, Head Teacher. "For years we’ve had tired, faded playground markings and our children have deserved so much better. Now we have a creative, vibrant space for our creative, vibrant children and it’s been wonderful to see how excited they are by it and how it has prompted a whole range of new playground games."