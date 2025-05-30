Worthing headteachers you might remember with fondness - according to our readers

They were the people who shaped all of our futures – the head teachers of Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We wanted to know which headteachers in the town brought up great memories for our readers so we asked on our Facebook page.

And we had a great response with some wonderful names from the past brought up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a selection of the responses we received. If you want to give a shout out to a headteacher you remember with fondness, please use the comment section below.

We wanted to know which headteachers in the town brought up great memories for our readers so we asked on our Facebook page. (Photo by MATTHIEU DELATY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Laura Phipps-walker wrote: “Dame Shelia Wallis – she was an amazing women, head teacher for Davison High School. Didn't suffer fools gladly, everyone just knew how to behave. She was so warm, welcoming and made everything exciting and engaging. She made everyone feel like they were worth something and to never give up.”

Sarah Louise: “Mr Hofton at West Park Middle in the 90s with his deputys Mr Howie and Mr Molloy. I had Mrs Goodman at Goring First in the 90s and her husband was at Elm Grove.”

John Taylor: “Mr Howlett, Heene C of E, from about 1972 to 79. Wonderful school, I still regularly see friends from then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Wattam: “Mrs Maskell - Whitestyles Sompting early 80s - the most loveliest, caring and nurturing teacher I have ever met.”

Francesca Thompson: “Mr Bugden from Thomas A Becket middle school 1990s. Amazing man, knew everyone's name, not just the naughty or most intelligent. Made time for everyone. Excellent gymnast. I hope he is enjoying a wonderful and well deserved retirement.”

Stan Richard Oxley: “Mr Rattleife at Findon in the 60s loved cricket watched the test match on the school tv then played it out with us on the school field.”

Rosemary Hudson: “Mrs Head from Hawthorns. Our dad died suddenly when we were 6 and she was so amazing, to my twin, myself and my Mum. She even took the two of us out for the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Butterfield: “Paul Kaczmarek from Worthing High was very patient with me.”

Ros Palfrey: “Mr Sharp - Downsbrook, late 60s. Absolute gentleman.”

Dilly Finn: “Mr Cable-Robbie from Durrington middle school. We did lots of Scottish country dancing. It was such fun.”

Gemma Roberts: “Mrs Turney when I was at Whytemead, late 1990s she was always so lovely and sweet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Standing: “Always respected Mr Peter Stewart at St Andrews.”

Emma Whittaker: “Mike Cooper from North Lancing First and Middle School (now North Lancing Primary). I was there from 1984-1991. He had a formidable presence with disciplinary skills that kept everyone in check but that man had a heart of gold and when someone put effort into what they were doing, he would champion them all the way. He put in so much extra time helping me with maths and I’ll never forget the day he heaped praise on my dad for arriving in the playground fully dressed in an adult-sized version of the North Lancing School uniform when he dropped me off on the morning of Red Nose Day. They don’t make them like Mr Cooper anymore!”