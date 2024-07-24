Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing school leavers 2024: Year six children say goodbye to primary school this summer

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:15 BST
It’s an emotional time for children, teachers and parents alike.

Year six pupils across Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing are saying goodbye to their primary schools and are looking forward to the step up to secondary school in September. To celebrate this, we produced a special supplement in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette last week showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

You can see the 2023 school leavers gallery here.

You can see the 2023 new starters gallery here.

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Arundel Class – Mr Carton

1. Year six leavers 2024

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Arundel Class – Mr CartonPhoto: UGC

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Bramber Class – Mrs Cornell

2. Year six leavers 2024

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Bramber Class – Mrs CornellPhoto: UGC

Goring Primary School, Hawk Class

3. Year six leavers 2024

Goring Primary School, Hawk ClassPhoto: UGC

Goring Primary School, Eagle Class

4. Year six leavers 2024

Goring Primary School, Eagle ClassPhoto: UGC

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:ShorehamLancing