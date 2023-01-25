Staff at a nursery school in Worthing are ‘feeling very positive’ about their next inspection after being rated inadequate by Ofsted.

Following an inspection in October 2022, Reflections Nursery, in Westerfields, Richmond Road, was rated as inadequate in all areas – overall effectiveness; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development and leadership and management.

The nursery had been rated as outstanding after an inspection in October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rik McShane, director of nurseries for Dukes Education, said: “It was a big shock. It’s not what we were expecting at all.

Following an inspection in October 2022, Reflections Nursery, in Westerfields, Richmond Road, was rated as inadequate in all areas – overall effectiveness; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are parts of the report that we have raised with Ofsted, that we don’t agree with. Our focus has been on getting the team to look forward.

“We don’t think the report is a reflection of what goes on, on a daily basis. I am very proud of the team for how they have taken it as positively as they can and focused on working really hard to address those issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ofsted will be back for the next visit and we are feeling very positive about that visit."

What did inspectors say about the nursery?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery had been rated as outstanding after an inspection in October 2021.

According to the inspection report, breaches to the safeguarding and welfare requirements have a ‘significant impact’ on the safety and wellbeing of babies and toddlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff ‘do not have the knowledge, skills and confidence’ to ‘fulfil all aspects’ of their roles, including ‘keeping children safe from harm’. Staff are also ‘not deployed effectively to meet the safety needs of children’.

“Staff do not meet babies' individual and emotional needs or follow their routines,” the inspectors noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children's access to high-quality care and learning differs considerably across the age ranges. For example, staff do not provide babies with regular and quality interactions.

According to the inspection report, breaches to the safeguarding and welfare requirements have a ‘significant impact’ on the safety and wellbeing of babies and toddlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They fail to engage babies in meaningful play. Babies spend extended periods of time on their own.”

The report noted that pre-school children do have an ‘abundance of learning opportunities’ and receive ‘successful interactions that challenge their ideas and interests’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “They show high levels of motivation, independence and curiosity. The inconsistency of care practices and teaching across the setting mean that not all children develop the skills they need to be successful learners.”

However, children's behaviour is ‘variable’, which is a ‘reflection of the inconsistent quality of teaching across the setting’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflections also confirmed that its small school is set to close this term on Friday, March 31.

"For instance, staff do not prepare activities for toddlers effectively,” the report noted. “As a result, children have to wait unnecessarily before they can participate in activities. At times, this leads to unwanted and disruptive behaviour, which has an impact on the children's learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrangements for safeguarding ‘are not effective’, inspectors found, whilst staff ‘do not demonstrate clear knowledge’ of the signs and symptoms that ‘may indicate potential child abuse’.

Click here to see the full inspection report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mixed reaction from parents

Mr McShane said parents were ‘as shocked as we were’ but many have offered their unwavering support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of have said that, that wasn’t their experience of the nursery,” Mr McShane added. “Some people feel very negative and angry about the report and we understand that.

"Our focus has been on preparing for that return visit to show how good we really are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve held group and individual meetings with parents to discuss how they feel and there’s been a lot of communication with the team to reassure parents that we will address all these issues. The team they love and care children are getting hasn’t changed.”

Mr McShane said it is clear that issues need to be addressed, with staff taking criticism ‘on the chin’

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are a really lovely nursery. Our focus is giving the children the best education.

"With Ofsted inspections, what you see on one day can be different on another day. We are looking at how to fix it and how to improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small school to close

Reflections also confirmed that its small school is set to close this term on Friday, March 31. The Forest School was set up four years ago to give children a ‘deep connection’ with the natural environment, the elements and the rhythm of the seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to parents, managing director Libby Nicholas said the school had ‘not intended or planned to close’ but staffs’ hands had been ‘forced by a couple of significant factors’.

These included the ‘significant reduction’ in pupil numbers – with the school expecting only 11 children to be on roll for September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These numbers mean the school simply isn’t sustainable,” the letter read.

Two ‘highly valued members of staff’ also decided to ‘take their careers in other directions and move on in the middle of this term’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “They have been such a wonderful part of small school and their departure leaves us with a gaping hole at a time when recruiting educational staff is more challenging than ever.”

The ‘only viable outcome’ was to close, with the decision confirmed at an exceptional governors meeting on January 9 – ‘where all options were considered’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report continued: “This decision in no way affects Reflections Nursery. The governors continue to be pleased with the rapid educational improvements at the nursery under Jo, Becca and Abbie’s leadership. Please do rest assured that Reflections Nursery is in a strong position.

“We are incredibly sorry and recognise this is not the news you want or expect at the beginning of the year. It has been such a difficult decision and one that we have not taken lightly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McShane said the small school was a ‘wonderful addition and extension’ to the regular nursery but, over the last four years, ‘the numbers have just not been there’.

He explained: “As much as we loved the school, it was felt we couldn’t continue with it and provide the educational environment they needed. We thought we made the right choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a very difficult decision as the families and teachers in the small school absolutely love it and love what they do. They were happy with the teaching we delivered and the care love and compassion given to the children. It just felt like the right time unfortunately. It was a sad decision to come to."

The small school had 16 pupils and staff are now working with the local authority and state/independent schools ‘to help find places for them’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As to be expected, when anything like this happens, parents are rightly upset and angry,” Mr McShane added. “People are understandably upset but not at all with the teaching that’s been going on at the school.

“We are very aware of the emotion. It’s not a decision we wanted to take and we are very sad and sorry for the parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will do everything we can to help push the children to the next stage of their education.”