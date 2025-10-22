A small primary school in Worthing wants starting school to be a magical experience.

And so English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, in Derwent Drive, is hosting two magic shows for prospective pupils and their families.

Head teacher Dr Helen Townsley started putting on the shows about three years ago, and said they have been a real success.

She added: “The reason that we do them is that we want starting school to be a magical experience for children – so what better way to have a first experience of coming into a school then going to a magic show?

Magician David Croucher performing at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

"I feel that for some children, their first experience of coming into school could be quite daunting as it is very different from a nursery. It's something that I want children to be really excited about and see as a fun opportunity, which is why we do the magic show and then a tour of the school afterwards.

"The magician, David Croucher, is just amazing with the children (and the adults!). We also find that a lot of the children who then go on to join English Martyrs really remember the show, and they've already got a positive first memory of school before they've even joined.”

The dates of the shows are Sunday, October 26, and Saturday, November 8, both at 3pm. The link to book a space is https://forms.office.com/e/tYp8fM4NRc. Although it's for children who are due to start school next academic year, the school also welcome babes in arms.