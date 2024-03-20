Worthing primary school holds Science Fair filled with activities – in pictures

Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools, in Salvington Road, opened up their second annual Science Fair to parents and carers last week so pupils share their learning.

The week started with a visit from Fizz Pop Science, where pupils watched ‘Gooey Stewy’ perform a range of investigations that showed how chemicals could change over time.

Across British Science Week, pupils then explored scientific careers linked to their curriculum areas, acting as confectioners, vets, nutritionists, roboticists, cosmetologists and forensic investigators, with professionals from Charlene’s Chocolate Factory, Vets4Pets, the University of Sussex and Sussex Police supporting their learning.

To close the week, some representative students from Years 1-6 then showcased their work on the Friday, speaking of their knowledge and enquiries to their school peers during the day and to public after school.

Staff said they were proud to see the enthusiasm with which the children shared their experiences and were thrilled with how the school community came together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this national commendation of science.

A visiting parent said: “Fantastic week – my children from Year 3 and Year 5 have come home and shown me what they have been doing and what they have learnt.”

While another visiting the fair said, “Amazing fun – great to see so many experiments. I re-learned some things – thank you.”

And a school governor commented: “I came to visit Science Week and thought it was brilliant! So many amazing things, all brilliantly explained by lovely and enthusiastic children.”

One Year 6 child fed back: “I thought Science Week was really fun. I enjoyed working out and eliminating the suspects, doing the chromatography and identifying the pigments. It really gave me an insight into what the police do.”

While a Year 4 student commented: “I enjoyed Science Week because the robots started moving and it was us that got to design them. Thank you so much for making this happen.”

At the fair, a Year 5 representative said: “I loved Science week. It was fun showing classes our stuff. I enjoyed being able to talk about cosmetics and demonstrate our bath bombs.”

As a Year 6 pupil visiting the fair said: “It is just really nice seeing what other people have been doing all around the school.”

And a Year 2 pupil summed it up by saying: “I loved it. It is the best thing in the world. I wish it was Science Week every day!”

1 . Durrington Science Week Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools held a science week full of activities. Photo: UGC

2 . Durrington Science Week Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools held a science week full of activities. Photo: UGC

3 . Durrington Science Week Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools held a science week full of activities. Photo: UGC

4 . Durrington Science Week Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools held a science week full of activities. Photo: UGC