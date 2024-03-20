Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing Borough Council said Montague Place is to be transformed into a ‘vibrant green space’ that links the town to the sea.

It comes after feedback was sought from residents and community groups in Worthing.

"Final designs for the new green space, to be called Montague Gardens, have now been revealed after a series of online and in-person consultations with residents, businesses and community groups,” a council spokesperson said.

A ‘lively social space’ has been promised as part of ‘final plans’ for Worthing’s Montague Place. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"These consultations highlighted a need for sustainability, accessibility, shelter from the sun and wind, and better access to the seafront.

"The welcoming new space has been designed to appeal to residents and visitors of all ages and is inspired by the gardens that existed when Montague Place was first built in the early 19th century.

"The emphasis is on increasing biodiversity with a green space linking the seafront to Liverpool Gardens in the north.”

In September, a £2.7million transformation of Worthing’s Montague Place was approved – spelling the end for the area’s controversial wiggly lines.

The lines were added an April, 2022, as part of works to pedestrianise Montague Place and better connect the town centre with the sea.

At the time, a council spokesman said the design was similar to that used in Europe, ‘in such places like Copenhagen’. However, the lines were not well-received by all.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 20 – nearly two years after the initial works – a council spokesperson said: “A lively social space will be created at the north end of the gardens, with residents and visitors welcomed by a stand-out Worthing place sign, a green living wall and a performance area.

“Plans for the site also include the replacement of tarmac with attractive and accessible paving, 30 new trees, drought-resistant planting, a lawn area and sociable seating areas for residents to connect with each other and with nature.

"Café culture will be kept alive in the area, with dedicated spaces for businesses to have outdoor seating. A new hospitality kiosk will be built for vendors to serve coffee or ice-cream from.”

The council said younger children will benefit from a new play area that ‘celebrates Worthing’s seaside heritage’ and highlights ‘kelp restoration in the area’.

The spokesperson added: “There will be information boards on the work to restore natural kelp forests as well as tactile fixed play equipment that lets children climb freely and use their imagination.

"To help create a seamless route to the sea, the council also plans to move the Marine Parade road crossing from its current position outside the Marks & Spencer building to the southern end of Montague Gardens and create a new ramp to the promenade, subject to approval from West Sussex County Council.

"Work on the new green space, which is subject to full agreement and further engagement with partners, is due to start in the autumn and will be completed in phases over a 15-18 month period.”

The works will cost ‘just under £3m’ and will be funded by the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Strategic Fund, which is made up of payments made by developers building in the local area, and form part of the public realm regeneration programme within the current Worthing Growth Deal – a partnership between Adur & Worthing Councils and West Sussex County Council.

Caroline Baxter, Worthing’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “Montague Gardens will breathe new life into the town centre, boost our local economy, attract visitors and provide residents of all ages with a welcoming space to socialise, have fun and enjoy our beautiful town by the sea.

“It was extremely important for us to involve the community in the design of this new green space and we’re grateful to everyone that took time to take part in our consultations to ensure that the gardens will be accessible to all.”