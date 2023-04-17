Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing primary school wants to hear memories from past pupils as it celebrates 150 years

​A Worthing primary school is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary next month – and staff need your memories.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST

Broadwater CE Primary School, in Rectory Gardens, Broadwater, is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Friday, May 26.

Teacher Leonie Scott is helping to organise the celebrations and said: “We would like to invite your readers to share with us any memories they may have of our school. Perhaps they were a past pupil, family member or teacher of Broadwater C of E.

Head teacher Aaron Morrissey with pupils at Broadwater CE Primary School in Worthing, as the school gets ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary

“We are looking for copies of any old photographs, old school uniform, personal reflections or any other items of historical interest connected to our school.

“If you can help and are happy for your memories to be shared then please email [email protected] with the subject titled memories.”

More information is on the school’s website: www.broadwater.w-sussex.sch.uk

