Essential maintenance work on the South Lancing Overbridge is set to start tomorrow (Monday, April 17), which will mean temporary traffic lights for around five weeks.

West Sussex County Council said that the work is to waterproof the bridge deck on the Overbridge, which carries the A2025 Grinstead Lane.

During this time the road will be open to through traffic via a single lane controlled by the temporary lights.

A West Sussex Highways officer said: “South Lancing Overbridge carries the A2025 over three electrified railway lines and Freshbrook Road, which is a residential road, so it is important that we carry out this work to maintain the bridge. The works are in line with our Council Plan aim of supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy through providing a safer, more efficient and overall resilient transport network.”

The County Council said it aims to deliver the work in two phases and work on one side of the bridge at a time. The council said the existing carriageway and footway construction, as well as the current bridge deck waterproofing layer, will be removed. They said the bridge deck will be repaired with new waterproofing, bridge joints, and carriageway and footway construction installed.

WSCC said the work is scheduled to finish by Friday, May 26, but this date could change due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ like severe weather.