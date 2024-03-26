Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Lancing schools celebrate World Book Day 2024 – in pictures

Our gallery features dozens of pictures of children attending schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas.
World Book Day 2024 was held on Thursday, March 7, and saw children from across Sussex get dressed up as characters from their favourite books.
HAVE YOU READ? Reception classes 2023: Photos of Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing area children who started school this year
Later this year, we will publish high school sports team photographs, as well as reception new starts and Nativity pictures.