Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Lancing schools celebrate World Book Day 2024 – in pictures

We’re celebrating World Book Day this year by publishing class photographs of children in their costumes.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:53 GMT

Our gallery features dozens of pictures of children attending schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas.

World Book Day 2024 was held on Thursday, March 7, and saw children from across Sussex get dressed up as characters from their favourite books.

HAVE YOU READ? Reception classes 2023: Photos of Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing area children who started school this year

Nativities 2023: Photos of school Christmas shows from Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham

Later this year, we will publish high school sports team photographs, as well as reception new starts and Nativity pictures.

Shoreham Beach Primary School mixed year group

1. World Book Day 2024

Shoreham Beach Primary School mixed year group Photo: Shoreham Beach

Shoreham Beach Primary School mixed year group

2. World Book Day 2024

Shoreham Beach Primary School mixed year group Photo: Shoreham Beach

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, EY Duck

3. World Book Day 2024

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, EY Duck Photo: UGC

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, EY Hen

4. World Book Day 2024

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, EY Hen Photo: UGC

Previous
1 / 34
Next Page
Related topics:ShorehamLancingSussex