Yapton C of E School builds bug hotels to help housebuilder boost biodiversity

To help boost local biodiversity in Yapton, David Wilson Homes has donated 17 bee and bug hotels to Yapton C of E Primary School to mark World Bee Day.

Habitat loss is a key driver in the decline of pollinators across the UK, with a marked decline in species in the last 30 years. Created by 17 students, the hotels will provide pollinators such as bees, butterflies and insects with a place to nest and shelter during the summer months as they collect nectar.

The activity saw the pupils build bug hotels from wooden kits and decorate them with pens and paints to be taken home and feature around the school grounds. The session taught the children how these species support the local ecosytsem, with nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depending on pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops.

Leah Emery-Winter, SENCO Lead at Yapton C of E Primary School, commented: “The educational activities that David Wilson Homes have provided us to do have helped further our pupil’s knowledge on pollinators and wildlife in the area. Being able to engage in hands-on activities like creating the bug hotels for the children to take home, has taught vital lessons on how to boost biodiversity and is a fantastic way for them to fully immerse themselves into helping the pollinators.”

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Continuing our work with Yapton C of E Primary School to help teach the ways in which we can support the environment has been fantastic. From engaging in heat saving workshops with our charity partner Sussex Green Living, to welcoming them to Ryebank Gate to see our energy efficiency display – the enthusiasm from all the pupils has been truly enlightening. We hope they enjoyed creating the bug hotels and are proud to be making a difference to the local wildlife!”

