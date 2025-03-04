3 new eatery food hygiene ratings have been awarded in Rother
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to:
• Rated 5: Village Shop & Cafe at Old Orchard Nursery Heathfield Road, Burwash Common, East Sussex; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: Sarah's Cellar at Sussex House 19 High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Camber Community Lunchs at Surgery Memorial Hall Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on February 7
It means that of Rother's 233 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
