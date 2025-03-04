New food hygiene ratings. Pic: staff

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to:

• Rated 5: Village Shop & Cafe at Old Orchard Nursery Heathfield Road, Burwash Common, East Sussex; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Sarah's Cellar at Sussex House 19 High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Camber Community Lunchs at Surgery Memorial Hall Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on February 7

It means that of Rother's 233 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.