A look inside Royal Sussex County Hospital's new Louisa Martindale Building

Members of Brighton and Hove business community got a special tour of the new Louisa Martindale Building at the Royal Sussex County Hospital last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said the visits were hosted by My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity for the NHS Trust.

They were part of Brighton & Hove Chamber of Commerce’s Behind the Scenes event programme and the charity is one of the Chamber’s newest members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Springford, CEO of Brighton Chamber, said: “The new hospital building was a superb venue for our recent Behind the Scenes event and the tours were both informative and inspiring. Richard from My University Hospitals Sussex was hugely knowledgeable and provided a rich account and history of the entire hospital campus, as well as the wonderful new building.”

Brighton & Hove Chamber of Commerce members

The team saw some of the state-of-the-art facilities that My University Hospitals Sussex supports.

The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said the 11-storey Louisa Martindale Building opened in June 2023 and is the new home for more than 30 wards and departments, including outpatients, imaging, stroke, neuro-sciences, intensive care and theatres. More than one million are expected to pass through the new main entrance to the hospital each year.

Rosie McColl, head of Brighton Girls School, said: “The event was a brilliant opportunity to understand the immense scope of the project and to marvel at the reimagined space. I was moved by the team’s determination to transform the patient experience, creating a space where light and colour combine with state-of-the-art technology to improve outcomes.”

The new Sussex Cancer Centre is set to open in 2027

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judi Watkinson from JAW Design, said: “The new hospital building has been intelligently designed to provide a calming environment which is light, airy and spacious with some stunning sea views and wonderful art. Congratulations to all involved for delivering such a fantastic hospital for Brighton and Sussex.”