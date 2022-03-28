The 'joke' took place at the Oscars in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27, 2022) when the awards' presenter and comedian Chris Rock passed a comment about Will Smith's wife's shaved head. It ended up with the King Richard star Will Smith storming onto the stage and slapping the presenter in the face before a heated exchange of words.

Jada is battling autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding. In her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk she described back in 2018 how she started losing handfuls of her hair in the shower, calling the experience 'terrifying.'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Alopecia (hair loss) can affect just your scalp or your entire body, and it can be temporary or permanent. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of aging.

Following the incident Alopecia UK issued a statement where the charity said it did not condone violence but that being the 'butt of jokes is sadly an all too real part of having alopecia'.

"Alopecia UK does not condone violence in any form," the statement said.

Jada Pinkett Smith, pictured at the 94th Annual Academy Awards , has spoken about her alopecia. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

"Dealing with unwelcome remarks and being the butt of jokes is sadly an all too real part of having alopecia. This just adds to the distress and challenges faced by people with alopecia.

"In a world where it’s unacceptable to make jokes about someone’s race, sexuality or disability, we believe the same should apply to jokes about visible difference. Such remarks or jokes should be called out as unacceptable or inappropriate.

"At Alopecia UK, we understand the difficult emotions that people affected by alopecia may feel, including loved ones of people with the condition. Alopecia UK is here to support anyone affected by any type of alopecia."

Have you been affected by alopecia and would like to share your experience with the condition to our Sussex readers? If so, please email [email protected]