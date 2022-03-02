Claire Sumners is a patient at St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Broadwater Way.

Her son Jack turned seven on Monday (February 28) and the original birthday plan was to go to Drusillas Park with sister Tilly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, when Claire’s condition deteriorated it became clear she wouldn’t be able to leave the hospice.

Birthday wish fulfilled for son of hospice patient in Eastbourne. Photo from Liz Silvester

Healthcare assistant Donna Gittings came up with an alternative plan and got in touch with Pet Pals Therapy – an organisation based in East Dean.

Donna said, “On Saturday (February 26), when it became apparent that Claire wouldn’t be able to visit the zoo, my colleague Alex suggested we have a tea party for Jack in Claire’s room.

“And I thought it would be great to get some animals involved, too.

“I remembered Beck from Pet Pals Therapy who had visited a nursing home I previously worked at.

Birthday wish fulfilled for son of hospice patient in Eastbourne. Photo from Liz Silvester

“She brought a number of small animals on her visits and the residents would have them on their laps and pet them.

“Their faces really used to light up and I wondered if Beck might be able to help.”

Donna said on Beck kindly cancelled her afternoon bookings to come to the hospice.

Donna said, “When I told Claire, she was so happy, she burst into tears.

Birthday wish fulfilled for son of hospice patient in Eastbourne. Photo from Liz Silvester

“The children had gone with their dad to Drusillas in the morning, so we got a caterpillar cake and organised a little tea party for the family in the afternoon.

“After that, Beck brought in a baby goat and lots of chicks. Jack’s face really was a picture, and the two children had a lovely time interacting with the animals.

“It was so kind of Beck to help out in this way, creating wonderful memories for the children and finding an alternative way of helping Claire to celebrate her son’s birthday.”

Birthday wish fulfilled for son of hospice patient in Eastbourne. Photo from Liz Silvester

Read more: