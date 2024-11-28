Brighton and Sussex Medical School unveils MemoryHIV.org – a resource for people with HIV and cognitive concerns

To mark World AIDS Day on 1 December 2024, researchers at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS), in partnership with service users from The Sussex Beacon, are launching MemoryHIV.org, a new website designed to support people living with HIV who are experiencing memory or thinking problems. This dedicated resource addresses a growing need for accessible information and support on brain health for individuals with HIV.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studies have shown that cognitive issues, such as memory and thinking difficulties, can affect people living with HIV at slightly higher rates and often at younger ages than the general population. Recognising that many people with HIV are particularly concerned about their brain health as they age, the MemoryHIV.org website was developed in response to feedback from both patients and healthcare providers, who noted a lack of clear information on how HIV may impact cognitive function over time.

The new website offers a comprehensive guide to cognitive health, explaining what cognitive impairment is, potential causes and the warning signs to watch for. Users can find practical advice on seeking help, understanding what to expect when accessing support and tips for keeping the brain healthy. For those already experiencing cognitive challenges, the site also provides strategies to help manage day-to-day activities and improve quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare professionals will find valuable insights on the website as well, with resources to help them better understand the unique factors contributing to cognitive impairment in people with HIV. The site also offers guidance on assessing cognitive issues in clinical settings and developing personalised care plans

the new website has been launched to support people with HIV experiencing memory and thinking challenges

Jaime Vera, Professor of HIV Medicine and Head of Global Health and Infection at BSMS, emphasised the importance of this resource: “MemoryHIV.org is a vital tool for people living with HIV, as well as their healthcare providers. By addressing cognitive health as a key component of overall wellbeing, this website aims to empower individuals with HIV to better understand and manage their brain health.”

Visit MemoryHIV.org for more information and resources.