A Burgess Hill couple whose baby allegedly died after becoming stuck during a planned homebirth have launched a medical negligence claim against South East Coast Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb).

Stephanie and Matt Trott’s baby Arthur passed away on May 28, 2021, following an unexpected breech delivery on May 24, according to a Report to Prevent Future Deaths dated November 29, 2022.

Stephanie, 33, said: “Life without Arthur is very painful – there is a real gap in our family where he should be and it will forever feel like a part of us is missing.”

The inquest took place on November 17, 2022, and in the Report to Prevent Future Deaths assistant coroner Karen Henderson said Arthur died ‘from complications from severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy’.

Stephanie and Matt Trott with their second child Primrose at Arthur’s Patch. Photo: Mayo Wynne Baxter

Dr Henderson added that the delay in transfer to the nearest obstetric unit ‘played a material contribution to the baby’s death’.

Law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter said they are now ‘fighting for answers’ on behalf of Stephanie and Matt.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences to Mr and Mrs Trott and we welcome any changes to national breech birth guidance aimed at improving maternity care.”

Stephanie said she was classed as low-risk and lived less than ten minutes from her local hospital so she decided to have a home birth.

She said: “On the day of Arthur’s birth, I woke up in the early hours of the morning with a cramping tummy ache and knew something was happening. We rang the Princess Royal Hospital (Haywards Heath) so we were on their radar, which is the case with planned homebirths. My mum was with me at the time because we were living in my parents’ annex. She kept saying how close together the contractions were – there was no break or lull in-between. I started to push and that is when a foot emerged so Matt phoned 999.”

The Report to Prevent Future Deaths said the couple were urgently admitted to the labour ward at Princess Royal Hospital, adding that Arthur was delivered in ‘a very poor condition’ at 6.38am. The report said that after active resuscitation Arthur was transferred to the neonatal unit of Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

Mayo Wynne Baxter said that, as a result of Arthur’s death, all planned homebirths in Sussex are being offered a presentation scan at 38 weeks. The law firm also said SECAmb started liaising with NHS trusts in the South East to install red emergency phones in the labour wards of hospitals so crews transferring acute obstetric emergencies to hospital have a direct line to midwives and obstetricians. Mayo Wynne Baxter added that the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives changed its guidance for ambulance services and paramedics around footling breeches to clarify that the mother should be taken to hospital rapidly.

Stephanie, who gave birth to her daughter Primrose eight months ago, said she is pleased with these changes but wants to see them rolled out nationally.

She said: “We want to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family. I’ve since found out that I had all the tell-tale signs of a footling breech – such as feeling kicks in my lower stomach and a hard swelling below my ribs – but I didn’t know what they were.”