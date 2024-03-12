Burgess Hill residents get free blood pressure and blood glucose checks at town council event

Burgess Hill residents received free blood pressure and glucose tests at the town council’s Check Your Health Day this month.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT
The event took place at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, on Saturday, March 2 (10am-2pm), with 88 residents getting health checks.

Some were then referred for further checks with their GP or at A&E, the council said.

Burgess Hill town mayor Janice Henwood speaks with the blood pressure testing team
Burgess Hill town mayor Janice Henwood speaks with the blood pressure testing team
Nick Hurley from Mid Sussex Wellbeing said: “This was a great opportunity for Burgess Hill residents to find out more about their health by booking a free community-based blood pressure and blood glucose screening check. Mid Sussex Wellbeing service was delighted to support this event and our advisors had some meaningful conversations with residents.”

Residents were able to speak to the Mid Sussex Wellbeing team and the team at the Triangle Leisure Centre about their resources for healthy lifestyles, while Burgess Hill District Lions provided free refreshments. The project was funded by the Mid Sussex Health Partnership.

