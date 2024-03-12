Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0594: Merrywood, Staplefield Lane, Staplefield. To replace 7 spans of LV overhead line (shown in red on the plan) with 95ABC 4 wire. To remove 1 stay wire off of pole 634195. To install 4 stay wires in the locations shown in red on the plan.

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/0562: Holly Cottage, Cansiron Lane. Proposed roof extension to form master bedroom and associated internal minor alterations.

Bolney

DM/23/3143: Spronketts House, Spronketts Lane, Warninglid. Proposed two storey side extension to form double garage and office/studio above . Demolish and re-build an existing outer building. Two storey extension, loft conversion with dormer window, glass canopy, extended canopy and external alterations (approved under DM/23/3143) with amendments to this to include the installation of an additional Velux window to the rear, extend front first floor (central) window and make alterations to the rear first floor window. Relocate site access and install a new driveway with new gates. Updated Plans received 4th March showing reduction in width of new access and increase to size of garage.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2525: Shell Burgess Hill Service Station, 173 London Road. Side forecourt shop extension to accommodate a new food to go area and seating use class, improved parking, relocated jet wash and associated forecourt adjustments. Description amended 08.03.2024 to include hot food takeaway use (sui generis). Flood Risk Assessment and amended plans received 22.02.2024 showing revised siting of jet wash. Tree Report received 06.03.2024.

DM/24/0343: Sixpenny Lodge, Keymer Road. Front porch extension to create lobby and WC.

DM/24/0552: Walstead House, Birchwood Grove Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning appeal AP/21/0042 (DM/21/0555) - to substitute the approved drawings 2930/2F with rev 2930/2G, 2930/3E with rev 2930/3F, and 2930/4E with rev 2930/4F.

DM/24/0555: 79 Janes Lane. Proposed single storey and two storey rear extension. Conversion of existing attached garage into habitable accommodation. Fenestration alterations. First floor front hipped roof extension. This is a revision to the previously approved application (DM/24/0189) and it is proposed to add the first floor front hipped roof extension to that approved application.

DM/24/0585: St Pauls Catholic College, Jane Murray Way. Installation of new air source heat pumps to replace the existing defective gas fired boilers at the school.

Chailey

LW/24/0135: May Cottage Tea Rooms, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Demolition of rear outbuilding and replacement outbuilding for use as residential annex.

Ditchling

SDNP/24/00790/HOUS: 16 South Street. Construction of a car port over existing car parking spaces.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0273: Claylands, West Lane. Conversion, and extension, of existing double garage and single storey studio buildings into a living accommodation. The creation of a utility room/storage link building between the proposed accommodation and the existing house.

DM/24/0505: 14 Railway Approach And Land R/o 108 London Road. Extension to number 14 Railway Approach East Grinstead RH19 1BP and the land to the rear of 108 London Road to provide an extended commercial unit to the ground floor and the provision of 4 residential dwellings.

DM/24/0544: 19 York Avenue. Ground floor, single storey rear extension, with pitched roof over.

DM/24/0554: October, Fairfield Road. Demolition of garage. Construction of single storey rear extension and replacement detached studio.

DM/24/0560: 10 Ridgeway. Proposed first floor extension to the rear and side of house.

Hassocks

DM/24/0251: 45 The Quadrant. Proposed single storey rear extension behind existing house and side extension.

DM/24/0493: 18 Newlands Close. Proposed conversion of garage into a habitable room, with the increase of roof height, with a new pitched roof.

DM/24/0543: Little Shambles, 4 Meadows. Removal of existing rear conservatory and erection of a single storey pitched roof rear extension.

DM/24/0550: 29 Silverdale. Proposed two storey side extension. (Amendment to approved scheme DM/22/2834).

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0136: 106 Franklynn Road. Proposal to drop a kerb to provide access to existing driveway and garage. Amended plans received 16.02.2024 and 06.03.2024 showing revised position of dropped kerb.

DM/24/0144: 65 Harlands Road. Single storey rear extension and part conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. (Revised plans received 27.02.2024).

DM/24/0491: 35 Marlow Drive. Oak Tree ( T1) - Reduce Crown by approx 2-3 metres.

DM/24/0510: Homestead, College Road. Demolition of existing rear kitchen extension, proposed single storey rear and side extension, and part garage conversion, together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/24/0551: Witts End, Franklands Village. Ash tree- remove. Hawthorn - remove.

DM/24/0572: 34 Lucastes Road. Row of 6 Lawson Cypress trees - reduce by 2-3 metres off the tops. Ash tree - raise canopy by 3m - 4m and remove ivy.

DM/24/0581: 100 Penland Road. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/23/1255.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2794: Gatehouse Farm, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Construction of five detached dwellings with associated landscaping. Amended Plans received 4th March 2024 showing a 2.5 metre high acoustic fence along the eastern and part northern boundary and the submission of a Noise Report.

DM/24/0539: 27 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission of DM/23/2407 - to amend the plans approved to indicate revised wall set out along the side elevation. ( 'dog leg' removed).

DM/24/0579: 36 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Purple Sycamore - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/24/0266: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/23/1264 - Cond. 2 revised drawings and Cond. 3 revised material schedule. Amended plans received 29/02/2024.

DM/24/0453: Bay Pond Cottage, 8 High Street. Replacement of 5 windows to slimline doubled glazed units, refurbishment of timber weatherboarding and refurbish front porch. Repair and replace guttering and chimney.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0519: Orchard Farm, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Creation of a new access and associated landscaping to serve existing barn and equestrian facilities.

DM/24/0534: Land North Of Barrington Close, Lindfield. Proposal for two detached dwellings following expiration of application DM/19/2845 Reserved Matters application relating to Outline approval DM/17/2271, for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 43 dwellings with associated works. Approval of custom builds plot B & C.

DM/24/0584: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Request to vary the current S.106 Agreement under the provisions of S.106A (2) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 in relation to the following Schedules. To amend Schedule 1, Paragraphs 5.5, 5.6 and 5.7 in order to amend the time triggers from 50% occupancy to 75% occupancy in relation to the provision of the Country Park.

Newick

LW/24/0123: Land To The Rear Of 61A Allington Road. Residential dwelling (Resubmission of LW/21/0915).

Plumpton

LW/24/0132: Tanglewood, Beresford Lane, Plumpton Green. To confirm that the use of the land and the existing building on that land is lawful (residential amenity).

Slaugham

DM/24/0422: 4 West Park Road, Handcross. Proposal for two material changes to the original planning permission. 1 - Addition of skylight to rear of property. 2 - Modification to roof type with adoption of a Barn - Hip. Previous application ref DM/16/1676.

DM/24/0582: Wealden House, The Street, Warninglid. Amended Description 08.03.2024 Various Coppicing and reductions to x32 trees - Please refer to Updated Tree schedule and Updated Site Plan added 08.03.2024.

Twineham

DM/24/0574: Herrings, Twineham Lane. Reconfiguration of the central section of the house on the existing footprint, retaining the character of the front elevation. Roof replacement and first floor extension to the rear.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0106: 11 Coppards Close. Removal of existing detached garage, single storey side extension.

Worth