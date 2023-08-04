A bold Burgess Hill resident has raised nearly £1,000 as she prepares to Brave The Shave for a cancer charity.

Petula Summerfield, 55, of Chiltington Close, is set to Brave the Shave next week to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Petula Summerfield, 55, of Chiltington Close, is set to get a number one buzzcut next week to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The big event is booked for 11am at Hair & Beauty For Everyone on Maple Drive and will mark four years since Petula’s father passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn’t die of cancer but my grandad died of cancer,” Petula told the Middy, adding that her mother is currently living with cancer as well.

She said: “I did Race for Life in 2015 in Horsham where I raised over £2,000 for Cancer Research. I wanted to do Brave the Shave four years ago but unfortunately my Dad passed away. I’ve known a lot of people who have died. I do suffer with anxiety but I decided that now is the right time and I want to do it.”

Petula said her regular hairdresser Tracey is the person who will be giving her the ‘shave’ free of charge. She said: “I'm looking forward to raising the money, to helping people with cancer and helping make a difference to them, because I know my hair will grow back. You know so people lose their hair and have to wear wigs. I don’t mind doing it for cancer research. I’ll do anything to raise money to help people.”

Petula's target on her online fundraiser at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/petula-summerfield is £150. But she has already smashed this by raising £961, which she said is ‘absolutely amazing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will get up to about £1,000 online because I’ve got another £39 to add to it,” she said.

Petula explained that she wants to raise money for Macmillan specifically because they nursed her grandad through cancer. She said: “They were there at night with him, the Macmillan nurses, and they were brilliant.”