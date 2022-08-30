Burgess Hill woman with cerebral palsy takes on 10K challenge for pregnancy loss charity

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Grace Taylor, of Beacon Crescent, is walking ten kilometres in ten days for Tommy’s, the UK’s largest charity carrying out research into pregnancy loss and premature birth.

Anna, 41, said her six-mile mission starts on September 10 and will be the furthest she has walked in that period of time.

Her JustGiving fundraiser has already made more than £2,000.

“I’m so thankful for everyone’s generosity,” said Anna, adding that her chosen charity this year is close to her heart.

Anna, who was born 11 weeks prematurely, said she recently received the news that her own chances of having a baby are very low.

She said: “Donations won’t change my heartbreak or take away the pain of anyone dealing with baby loss but it helps to know the money can make a huge difference to others.

“It gives me something positive to focus on during a really hard time.”

Anna said this news was ‘devastating’ after all the efforts she has made to strengthen her body.

When she was 18 months old she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy affecting her legs and she learned to walk three times in her life.

The first was at age six and the second and third were as a teenager following surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

After this, Anna said her immune system ‘crashed’ and she spent years with ME.

Her health is much better now, she said, but walking makes her use four times more energy than the average person and she has to use crutches.

Speaking about her latest fundraiser Anna said: “The most challenging aspect will be walking one kilometre every day and keeping my stamina up.

“It takes me a huge amount of energy and makes legs and back hurt.”

For the past two years Anna has set herself charity walking challenges.

In 2021 she raised thousands for the Chailey Heritage Foundation by walking five kilometres in one day.

In 2020 Anna completed 40 miles of walking in 40 weeks to help raise £11,060 for Reigate youngster Gabe Whitelock who has cerebral palsy and needed treatment to help him walk.