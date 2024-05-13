Caer Gwent celebrates International Nurses Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

International Nurses Day is celebrated on Sunday May 12th to coincide with the date of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nurses on duty at Guild Care’s care home, Caer Gwent in Worthing, were treated to a special celebration complete with cake and cards. Flowers were also presented to two residents who were formerly a nurse and a midwife, respectively.

"Nursing is more than a vocation, it’s a highly skilled profession,” said Clare Feest, Manager of Caer Gwent in Downview Road. “We are fortunate to have such a wonderful team of nine registered nurses here with us at Caer Gwent. A member of our nursing team is on duty 24/7, so if one of our residents is unwell at any time of day or night, a nurse always on hand here to help. We really appreciate our nurses, so it’s nice to recognise how important they are, on International Nurses Day and every day.”

Social care charity, Guild Care, has three beautiful care homes in the Worthing area, each of which always has a nursing team on the premises for round-the-clock care. Caer Gwent is set around mature landscaped gardens, and offers superb residential living in a comfortable, welcoming environment support from a well-established team of carers, as well as the added peace of mind that comes from professional nursing care at all times.

For residents, this means extra help with managing existing conditions such as diabetes, professionally administered medications, or simply the peace of mind that comes with knowing that a Registered Nurse is always nearby. There’s no need to wait for district nurses who are under pressure from their valuable roles in the wider community.

Caer Gwent combines superb residential living with 24-hour nursing care and support for individuals with complex health conditions. With a piano bar, library, TV lounge and dining rooms, Caer Gwent also offers a busy schedule of activities to support each resident to live well, enjoy life and love every day.

Residents and their families have rated Caer Gwent an impressive 9.9 out of 10 on Carehome.co.uk, which highlights the many positive, personal experiences from those who receive the high standards of care provided here.

Clare added, “We’re very proud of our nursing team and our home, which I hope reflects in all we do. Our goal is for our residents to feel comfortable, secure, and at home at Caer Gwent. For us, this includes taking care of their medical needs, even as they change over time, as well as responding to unforeseen emergencies which may arise. Nursing can be a challenging profession but it’s certainly one which really makes a positive difference in people’s lives.”