Cancer care at Queen Victoria Hospital is amongst the best in the country

Cancer patients who received treatment at Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (QVH) have said the care they received is some of the best in the country according to the latest National Cancer Patient Experience Survey 2024.

The survey, carried out by Picker on behalf of NHS England and overseen by a National Cancer Patient Experience Advisory Group, contacted patients at 131 NHS trusts including QVH. It is designed to monitor progress on cancer care; to provide information to drive local quality improvements; to assist commissioners and providers of cancer care; and to inform the work of the various charities and stakeholder groups supporting cancer patients.

In 5 questions, QVH received the top scores in the country, coming second in a further 2 questions. When asked if the patient felt they were always involved in decisions about their care and treatment whilst in hospital, 97% agreed compared to a national average of 71%. In response to the question whether they felt they were always able to get help from ward staff when needed, QVH scored 97% against a national average of 74%.

QVH also scored top in questions relating to the patient’s family being able to talk to a member of the team (90.4%); the patient always being able to discuss worries and fears with hospital staff (88.01%); and the patient feeling possible long-term side effects were explained in a way they could understand in advance of their treatment (78.55%).

Overall patients rated the care they received as 9.05 out of 10, compared to a national average of 8.94 out of 10.

Edmund Tabay, Chief Nursing Officer at QVH, said: “We always strive to provide the best experience and outcomes we can for our patients. These results show how appreciated the professionalism, commitment and compassion of our staff is. I would also like to thank all of our patients who took the time to share their views which will help us look for ways we can continue to improve.”

The results are available on the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey website.