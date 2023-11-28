Cancer Research UK urges Sussex and south east to back plan to stop thousands of deaths a year across region

Cancer Research UK has set out how the next Government could reduce cancer mortality rates.

The charity announced today (Tuesday, November 28) that its latest plan could prevent 20,000 cancer deaths a year in the UK by 2040 while dramatically improving cancer survival.

Cancer Research said this could mean around 2,600 fewer people losing their lives to the disease each year in the south east.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East, said: “We've made huge progress in beating cancer over the past 50 years – but it remains the defining health issue of our time. Cases are rising and we estimate that half a million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the UK every year by 2040. People continue to face unacceptable delays to diagnosis and treatment and the UK lags behind comparable countries when it comes to cancer survival.

Cancer Research UK said its latest plan could prevent 20,000 cancer deaths a year in the UK by 2040

“The public expect and deserve action. We calculate that the recommendations made within our Manifesto for Cancer Research and Care, will reduce cancer mortality by 15 per cent by 2040 – helping avoid 20,000 cancer deaths in the UK every year. But only if we act now. I urge everyone to support the manifesto and sign our open letter to party leaders. The prize is a legacy of life-saving cancer research and care that will benefit the UK for decades to come.”

Cancer Research said ‘Longer, better lives: a manifesto for cancer research and care’ has been developed with insight from cancer patients and experts. It outlines five key missions to speed up progress in preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

Cancer Research said that whoever assumes office after the general election should commit to developing a ten-year cancer plan and address a more than £1 billion funding gap for research into cancer over the next decade.

The charity recommended that a nationwide movement on cancer, spearheaded by a National Cancer Council accountable to the Prime Minister – which brings government, the life sciences sector, charities and scientific experts together – is established. It is also calling for the introduction of measures to end cancers caused by smoking; improved early detection of cancer through initiatives including a lung screening programme; and action to ensure cancer wait time targets are met.

Cancer Research UK is now urging people to sign an open letter to party leaders at cruk.org/letter.

Celebrity Nick Grimshaw, who lost his father to bladder cancer in 2016, said: “We must turn the tide on cancer because the problem is growing. The fact that half a million people in the UK could be diagnosed with the disease by 2040 is an alarming statistic and one that will send shockwaves through so many families like mine.