Celebrating community pharmacists this World Pharmacists Day

Every year on 25 September, we celebrate World Pharmacists Day – a chance to recognise the vital role pharmacists play in keeping our communities healthy.

Pharmacists are often the first friendly face people turn to when they’re feeling unwell. From offering expert advice on everyday health concerns to helping people manage long-term conditions, they make a huge difference to patients’ lives every single day.

Through the Pharmacy First service, pharmacists are now able to do even more. For seven common conditions including sore throats, ear infections and sinusitis, people can be seen quickly and conveniently in their local pharmacy – without needing to wait for a GP appointment. Pharmacists can assess symptoms, provide safe and effective treatment, and even prescribe medicines like antibiotics when needed.

This means faster care for patients, reduced pressure on GP surgeries, and greater use of pharmacists’ clinical expertise.

On World Pharmacists Day, we say thank you to all the pharmacists working across our communities. Your knowledge, care, and dedication are at the heart of helping people get well, stay well, and live well.