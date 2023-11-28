Chailey Heritage Foundation launches week-long appeal to fund hydrotherapy pool

A leading Sussex charity is urging people to donate to a week-long £20,000 appeal to help fund its invaluable hydrotherapy pool through the Big Give Christmas Challenge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chailey Heritage Foundation, based in North Chailey, spends £250,000 each year on the pool, which makes a massive difference to the lives of children and young people with complex disabilities and health needs.

Now it needs £10,000 of public donations between noon on Tuesday, November 28, until noon on December 5 and donations made between those dates will be doubled by the Charity’s generous pledgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of fundraising Will Folkes said: “We are calling this campaign ‘Hydrotherapy Heroes’ because it has such a huge impact on the young people at Chailey Heritage, like Seth.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation's hydrotherapy pool helps relax and strengthen muscles, improve circulation and aid freedom of movement

Seth, six, from Halland near Lewes attends Chailey Heritage School. Seth has Congenital Myopathy (a muscle disorder), significant hypotonia (low muscle tone) and has a permanent tracheostomy for ventilation as he is unable to breathe independently. But despite Seth’s complex health needs, he is now able to access the charity’s on-site hydrotherapy pool and it has been a life-changing experience for Seth.

Julie Tilbury, Seth’s teacher, said: “Seth has a lovely sense of humour and is quite cheeky. We have tried to push the barriers so he can do all the activities that his friends do. We worked together as a team – the physiotherapists, the nurses, the aquatics team, his support team so we could find a way for Seth to swim safely. He has been absolutely amazing. He is accompanied into the pool with a nurse, a member of the

aquatics team, as well as the team who supports him every day. His ventilator is placed on a trolley on the side of the pool, which is moved along with him as he goes up and down the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Expectations were not huge when Seth started using the pool – but he has surpassed them all. Seth can now move his legs and arms in the water which is not something that he can do independently on land. His progress has been amazing.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation's hydrotherapy pool helps relax and strengthen muscles, improve circulation and aid freedom of movement

The increase in Seth’s muscle strength thanks to hydrotherapy is now allowing him to bring his head forward to communicate, which previously he was unable to. He nods and shakes his head to express a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ and this is so important to Seth.

Aquatics manager Laura White said the pool is important to help relax and strengthen muscles, improve circulation and aid freedom of movement.

She said: “Seth’s story is one of many. We are making a huge difference to so many of the children and young people. It is so important to us that we continue to offer, and indeed enhance, this vital service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are more than 7,000 individual sessions in the pool each year.

Will said: “Please give, however large or small, to our ‘Hydrotherapy Heroes’ appeal because every donation will make a huge difference. Out target is to raise £10,000 by December 5, which will then be doubled to £20,000. And that will directly fund over 500 sessions in the pool over the next 12 months.”