Pupils at Chailey Heritage Foundation in North Chailey, near Haywards Heath, are hoping to inspire others by taking on a variety of charity challenges.

The Amazing Chailey Challenge is based around the number seven, which is a significant number for the Sussex charity.

CHF said it began with just seven children and is now one of the UK’s leading centres for the education and care of young people with complex neurodisabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Folkes, head of fundraising at CHF, said: “We are hoping that individuals, families and groups will be inspired by the determination of the Chailey Challengers and join our fundraising campaign. The Amazing Chailey Challenge runs from March 21-27 and during that week we want people to challenge themselves. From running 7km to making seven cakes, we want raising money for CHF to be fun and rewarding.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation said 11-year-old Tristan Turner from London who is attempting to bounce seven times on a trampoline

He added: “We are very keen to welcome teams to the Amazing Chailey Challenge – our own fundraising team is on hand to offer support and our Chailey Challengers will be cheering them on. So if you and your team are up for an exhilarating challenge that will change the lives of our children and young people then we want to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven Chailey pupils have already accepted a challenge including 11-year-old Tristan Turner from London who is attempting to bounce seven times on a trampoline. CHF said that Tristan could not walk when he first arrived at the school a few years ago, but he worked hard to build his strength using a trike and a walker.

CHF said that 10-year-old Fia Kent from Westfield in Hastings loves the water so her challenge is to stretch out her arms and push down the heads of her supporters in the hydrotherapy pool seven times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chailey Heritage Foundation said 10-year-old Fia Kent is challenging herself to stretch out her arms and push down the heads of her supporters in the hydrotherapy pool seven times

Eight-year-old Nina from Brighton is aiming to push down the pedals of her trike seven times in a row, having spent the past few weeks learning this movement, which CHF said was ‘a significant breakthrough’ for her mobility, strength and coordination.

The funds raised by the challenges will go towards supporting the specialist services, facilities and equipment at Chailey Heritage Foundation. CHF is based on Haywards Heath Road in North Chailey. Visit amazing7.chf.org.uk to find out more and sign up for the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad