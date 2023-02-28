Two adorable cats were found dumped in a box at the side of a road in Uckfield, Cats Protection has said.

The animals were rushed to the charity’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate after a someone spotted a cat carrier in a layby on the Uckfield by-pass

Cats Protection said the nine-year-old felines, named Anna and Elsa, are now recovering after being treated by vets for dehydration and diarrhoea.

National Cat Adoption Centre deputy manager Tania Marsh said: “We have no idea how the cats came to be abandoned, or how long they had been there. With the cost of living crisis, it is certainly a possibility that this was an act of desperation for someone who could no longer care for them.

Cats Protection said Anna and Elsa were found dumped in a box at the side of a road in Uckfield

“Fortunately, these cats were found in time, but if they had not been discovered then the outcome could have been very different. We would urge anyone struggling to care for their cat to please get in touch with us first – our staff are friendly, caring and sensitive and used to helping in difficult situations.

“Anna and Elsa are lovely cats, very sweet and gentle. They’re still quite shy but that’s to be expected after what they’ve been through. We’ll be looking for a calm, quiet home for them once they are fit and well.”

If you are interested in adopting them, or any of the other cats at the centre, visit www.cats.org.uk.

