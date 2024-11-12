Community Diagnostic Centre at Southlands Hospital now fully open and welcoming patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fantastic, convenient, a lovely community feel. That is the patient verdict on the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Shoreham, as it becomes fully operational.

The new state-of-the-art centre at Southlands Hospital was initially opened in October 2023, featuring world-class CT and MRI scanners, alongside three cutting-edge x-ray rooms, all in one dedicated space. It has already welcomed more than 60,000 patients since then.

The recent opening of phase two means that the game-changing centre is now complete and offering patients additional diagnostic services in echocardiography, ultrasound, gynaecological, and respiratory procedures.

CDCs are part of a national NHS England programme, designed to improve the experience for patients with a purpose-built facility away from busy main hospital buildings, while also making the NHS more efficient.

Lucienne Goddard from Shoreham-by-Sea was one of the first patients to use the new facilities.

She said: “The facilities look fantastic, and it is really convenient for me to be able to get these tests done closer to where I live. I am so pleased to see investment into Southlands Hospital, as it has such a great feel to it and serves the local community.”

Stephen Mardlin, Southlands and Worthing Hospital Director said: “We are thrilled that the work on the Trust’s Community Diagnostic Centre at Southlands is now complete, allowing us to offer a true ‘one-stop’ model of care.

“The centre provides a dedicated outpatient facility with modern equipment and facilities for our patients to access diagnostic services. Having this centre at Southlands Hospital has also given patients greater choice and increases the number of tests we can carry out.

“I must commend the hard work from all the teams, which is evident in the fantastic response we have seen since welcoming the first patients through its doors!”

The new facility houses four state-of-the-art ultrasound rooms, two dedicated echo treatment rooms, two lung function testing rooms, and a specialised gynaecological treatment area.

When the NHS commissioned a review of diagnostics back in 2020, one of its recommendations was the introduction of community hubs where patients could access diagnostic services away from acute hospitals.

UHSussex is dedicated to improving patient experience and helping speed up diagnosis for the people of Sussex and was successful in our proposal to be the provider of this purpose-based facility.

The CDC allows patients to access planned diagnostic care nearer to their home without the need for them to attend busier hospital sites, making it simpler to access healthcare and eliminating lengthy journeys to Brighton, Worthing or further afield.

With cutting-edge technology and the latest equipment, the CDC can deliver accurate and timely diagnoses in a facility separate to urgent diagnostic scan facilities at larger hospitals.

This means shorter waiting times for patients and reducing the risk of cancellations which can happen when more urgent cases take priority.

Patients will access the CDC through referral by their GP or other hospital services, bringing care closer to home.

The development of the CDC and the equipment within it, is funded by NHS England through the national CDC programme. Further funding was secured to help recruit to more than 70 posts to deliver these diagnostic services.

Jemma Deane, CDC Operational Manager said: “We are incredibly proud of the new CDC at Southlands. My thanks go to all the hard-working teams that have allowed our vision to come to life.

“The additional diagnostic capacity provided by the CDC fosters innovation and the creation of more efficient pathways. This, in turn, allows us to enhance the services we offer our patients while promoting staff development in a supportive and progressive environment.”