Covid-19 walk-in jabs on hold at Brighton vaccination centre

Residents are asked to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at the Churchill Square vaccination centre in Brighton while walk-in jabs are temporarily suspended.

Today (Friday April 1) the NHS trust which organises the vaccines, has said there are a high number of confirmed appointments over the coming days, walk-in vaccinations have been suspended ‘to guarantee vaccine supply for those who have booked and to keep waiting times short’.

Appointments are still available every day through the booking system – and people can arrange their vaccination through the National Booking Service online or by calling 119.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 vaccination programme said: “It is really encouraging to see the number of booked appointments for the spring booster which only went live last week.

“We are seeing high numbers of people come forward to receive this top up to their protection, which is really important for those most at risk.

“We have seen how Covid-19 can be more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system, and so we hope that people will continue to come forward over the coming weeks, pre book their appointment and receive this booster.

“All of our services are also open for first, second and original booster vaccinations. If you are due your vaccination, or you are now able to have it after a COVID-19 infection, please take the time and book an appointment today.

“The temporary pausing of walk ins at Churchill Square will mean we can continue to provide a high level of service for anyone who has arranged a vaccination there.

“If people would rather use a walk in service, there are a number of other vaccination sites who are offering clinics over the next week, including the Brighton Racecourse service and our mobile vaccination services.

“Visit the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website to see the latest list of dates and locations.”

Calls to 119 are free from mobiles and landlines. Lines are open every day from 8am to 8pm, and 119 can provide support in 200 languages.