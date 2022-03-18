Another rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove has increased by 60 per cent.

Brighton and Hove Council has confirmed in the seven days up to 11 March (based on data published on 16 March) there were 2,717 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This represents a 60.7 per cent increase on previous seven days, equivalent to a weekly rate of 793.9 per 100,000 residents, which is than both the regional and national rate.

Brighton's Churchill Square vaccination centre

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “While Covid-19 rates are this high please do whatever you can to lower your chances of catching or spreading the virus.

“If you feel unwell please don’t risk leaving home or having people over. And if you have any Covid symptoms, please get a PCR test. They are available until the end of March. It’s better to know if you have Covid so you can take action to avoid passing it on.

“Covid-19 is most likely to be spread in busy places with poor ventilation.

“Meeting friends outside or opening windows when you’re inside will help to stop that spread.

“Wearing a face covering anywhere that’s crowded or enclosed will also reduce the risk. It’s not difficult to keep one in your bag to use when you need to.

“And don’t forget that face coverings continue to be required in many health and care settings. This includes hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies, as well as everyone who is visiting or working in care homes.”

SEE ALSO: [https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/health/coronavirus/walk-in-covid-19-vaccinations-available-to-12-15-year-olds-in-brighton-from-tomorrow-3594617|Walk-in Covid-19 vacciantions available to 12-15-year-olds}