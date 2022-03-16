There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56% rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to 10 March, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10. Crawley as a whole has seen a rise of 51% change in the number of cases in a week with a rate of 665.9 per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates in the past week.

Maidenbower West and Furnace Green had 825.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 92.3% from the week before.

Ifield and Gossops Green had 807.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 83.3% from the week before.

Langley Green and Gatwick Airport had 800.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 30.2% from the week before.

Maidenbower East and Worth had 780 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 57.9% from the week before.