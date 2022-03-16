There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 10, a 56% rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 10, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Horsham with the highest case rates in the past week.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

1. Cowfold & Partridge Green Cowfold & Partridge Green had 520.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 31.8% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Horsham Central Horsham Central had 700.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.6% from the week before. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green had 768.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.9% from the week before. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Ashington & Washington Ashington & Washington had 780.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.5% from the week before. Photo: David Perks Photo Sales