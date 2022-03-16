Coronavirus infections are rising across the UK, including in Horsham

Covid: Horsham areas where coronavirus infections rose the fastest in the past week

Coronavirus infections are rising across the UK, including in Horsham.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:26 pm

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 10, a 56% rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 10, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Horsham with the highest case rates in the past week.

1. Cowfold & Partridge Green

Cowfold & Partridge Green had 520.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 31.8% from the week before.

2. Horsham Central

Horsham Central had 700.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.6% from the week before.

Photo: Steve Robards

3. Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green

Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green had 768.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.9% from the week before.

Photo: Steve Robards

4. Ashington & Washington

Ashington & Washington had 780.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.5% from the week before.

Photo: David Perks

