Horsham midnight walk for Sussex hospice makes long-awaited return

After three years of cancelled events due to the pandemic, the Crawley-based hospice is returning to organising the popular walking event.

Every year, about 1,000 people participate in the Midnight Walk to raise funds for the important work that St Catherine’s Hospice does.

The fun, safe walk, which has either 20, 13 or seven-mile options, starts at The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath at 8pm and takes people through the streets of Horsham, cheered on by volunteers.

St Catherine's Hospice plans popular midnight walk for September 3, 2022

The 20-mile route takes participants out as far out as Littlehaven and Roffey, while the seven-mile route takes entrants around Horsham Park.

As participants take a starlight stroll with family and friends, they will know their walk is helping St Catherine’s get a step closer to supporting more local terminally ill people and their families. People may also choose to walk in memory of somone they love.

Fran Palliser, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “After a break because of the pandemic, walking together with others will feel even more special this year.

“Our Midnight Walk is always a humbling, inspiring night where people remember their loved ones, and challenge themselves to go the extra mile, to raise as much money as possible for our hospice

“Every person has their own reason for walking, but they’re united in wanting to make sure that hospice care is there for other people when it’s needed most. That creates a very special atmosphere.

“At the moment St Catherine’s can only reach one in three people who need hospice care.

“By supporting our Midnight Walk, you’ll be making sure that our hospice can help more people. Nobody should face death and loss alone, so we hope you’ll step out for this very special evening.”

As part of the Midnight Walk, people can get involved in fundraising before the event with fundraisers such as bake sales, head shaves, quiz nights and Easter egg hunts.

Fundraisers can pay in their donations in cash directly to the hospice or by setting up an online fundraising page.

St Catherine’s also has a virtual memory wall where people can honour someone they love by posting a picture and message.

Visit https://stch.memorypage.org/midnightwalk to add a message.

Sign up for the Midnight Walk at www.stch.org.uk/midnightwalk or call St Catherine’s fundraising team on 01293 447361.

Sign up by Saturday, April 30 to receive an exclusive early bird entry rate of £15 for adults, £10 for under 18s.

The entry fee includes a free T-shirt, refreshments and medal.

St Catherine’s Hospice is the leading provider of hospice care in Sussex and East Surrey, helping about 2,100 terminally ill people, their family members, friends, and carers every year.