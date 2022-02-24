The director of public health in West Sussex has reminded residents that the 'pandemic isn’t over yet'.

The area with the most amount of cases between February 12 and 18 was Horsham (1,249). The infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 858.6 and the rate of cases per 100,000 people aged 60 and over was 507.5. It comes after Horsham was dubbed England’s ‘Covid capital’ after figures revealed it has the highest rate of coronavirus in the country.

The next highest was the Arun district with 1,090 cases. The rate per 100,000 people was 676.5 and the rate of cases per 100,000 aged 60 and over was 412.3.

Although case rates remained high in West Sussex, the success of the vaccination rollout has 'reduced the health risks associated with developing Covid-19'.

Next was Mid Sussex with 937 cases. The rate per 100,000 people was 615.9 and the rate of cases per 100,000 aged 60 and over was 395.5.

Just behind was Worthing with 922 cases. The rate per 100,000 people was 832.7 and the rate of cases per 100,000 aged 60 and over was 462.8.

There are fewer cases in Chichester (761). The city had a rate per 100,000 people of 626.3 and the rate of cases per 100,000 people aged 60 and over was 413.4.

Crawley recorded 667 cases, with an infection rate of 593.0. The rate for over 60s was 359.8.

Finally, Adur had 510 cases with rates of 794.6 per 100,000 people and 409.8 per 100,000 people aged 60 and over.

Overall in West Sussex, there were 6,136 cases. The rate per 100,000 people was 707.2 and 427.5 for over 60s.

Scroll up to see a table which shows how the figures compare with the rest of the South East and England.

Have you read?: Ukraine war: PM Boris Johnson addresses the nation following Russia’s invasion. Here’s what he saidAlison Challenger, West Sussex director of public health, said: "Covid-19 restrictions in England are easing, reflecting the ways in which we’re learning to live with the virus and helping to keep West Sussex safe.

"The government announced that legal requirements to comply with restrictions end on Thursday, February 24.

"However, the pandemic isn’t over yet, and in line with the national advice there are many simple and easy things we can all choose to do to protect ourselves and each other including the most vulnerable people in our communities:

- Get vaccinated

- Let fresh air in if meeting indoors, or meet outside

- Wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet, when rates of transmission are high

- Try to stay at home if you are unwell

- Take a test if you have Covid-19 symptoms, stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you test positive

- Wash your hands and follow advice to ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it’

"Thank you to everyone whose played their part throughout the pandemic, taken up the offer of a vaccination, and incorporated the health protection measures so they’re now part of our normal daily lives.

"You’ve not only helped to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but also other infectious diseases that can be just as impactful."

She added: "In the seven days to Friday, February 18, 6,136 new cases were reported, and although we see our figures reducing, our rates remain higher than those of England and the South East.

"The pandemic is ongoing, but we have made excellent progress and I hope we can continue that as we move into the next phase of adapting to the virus and managing the risks through our day-to-day lives.

"Taking up the offer of the Covid-19 vaccinations, whether it’s your first, second, or booster dose, is our best defence against the virus."

Covid-19 boosters are now available for children aged 5-11 who are at risk, and anyone aged 12 and above. 12 to 15-year-olds can have two doses, and anyone aged 16 and over can have two main doses and a booster.

"You can of course still take up the offer of a first and second doses of the vaccination," Ms Challenger said.

"You can drop in to one of the many walk-in vaccination sessions across West Sussex, book an appointment in advance via the national booking system or by calling 119.

"If needed, you can book free travel to and from your Covid-19 vaccination appointment by calling Sussex Health & Care Partnership on 01444 275008."

Ms Challenger said the last two years have been 'unquestionably tough' but the community has done a 'tremendous job of rising to the challenges of the pandemic'.

She said: "I am aware of the impact that lockdowns in particular have had on our health and wellbeing, and I encourage everyone to make use of the resources and services that are available.