NHS urges Sussex families to use spring school holidays to protect their five to 11 year olds from COVID-19

On Monday, 04 April, the NHS started the roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations to all children aged five to 11 as the latest phase of the national programme.

Children and young people aged 12 to 15 are already eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as those aged 16 and above.

All children aged five to 15 are eligible for two doses of the vaccine, with the second vaccination offered from 12 weeks (84 days) after their first dose, unless a child is at high risk from COVID-19 and then it will be from eight weeks.

Children and young people can receive their vaccination at vaccination centres, GP led vaccination services, and pharmacy led services.

Appointments can be booked for all ages on the National Booking Service online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119.

More sessions are being added each day so if you can’t see a local service please keep checking over the coming days, especially over the Easter school holiday.

There are also walk in sessions available for children and young people aged 12 and above.

Currently five to 11 year olds are not able to attend a walk in session.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “NHS teams across Sussex continue to work hard across the country to make sure that everyone eligible for a COVID vaccine has the opportunity to receive it, and this group of five to 11s are the latest to start receiving theirs, helping to protect against

potential future waves of COVID.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that five to 11 year olds are offered the vaccine, which has been approved by the UK’s medicines regulator, to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 vaccine should give your child stronger protection than natural immunity from previous infection against serious complications of infection including any future waves due to new variants.

“We want to support families to make an informed choice, and to make things convenient and child friendly across all of our sites and clinics.

“Our teams have already been supporting 12 to 15 year olds and they are ready to welcome and support this new age group.

“We would encourage families to take this opportunity over the school holidays to find a convenient time for them and book an appointment for their child.”

If a child has had COVID-19 they will still get extra protection from the vaccine, but they will need to wait 12 weeks before getting vaccinated.