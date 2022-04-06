New Covid symptoms: What are the nine new official coronavirus symptoms listed by the NHS?

The UK only officially recognised three symptoms - a change to or loss of sense of smell and taste, a fever and a new continuous cough - but the list of Covid symptoms has since been extended to 12.

The NHS update comes after the Government stopped free testing on April 1.

Here's the full updated NHS list and what you should do if you have symptoms.

What are the nine new official Covid symptoms listed by the NHS?

The three official symptoms were the key signs of infection throughout the pandemic.

But the emergence of new Covid variants has lead to a wider array of symptoms being reported.

People infected with the Omicron variant have been reported to have symptoms that are very similar to the common cold or flu.

Nine new coronavirus symptoms have been added to the NHS' official list more than two years into the pandemic. Picture by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Key signs of Omicron infection include a headache, a runny nose and a sore throat.

The NHS's updated list reflects the more varied range of symptoms.

The list of symptoms in full are:

a blocked or runny nose

a headache

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a sore throat

an aching body

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

feeling tired or exhausted

loss of appetite

shortness of breath

After adding the nine new Covid symptoms, the NHS website said: "The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu."

Posting on Twitter, Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London and leader of the ZOE Covid study, added: "NHS official main symptoms of coronavirus have finally changed after two years of lobbying and Zoe app user input – hurrah!

"Pity they have the order wrong – but it’s a start and could help reduce infections. thanks Zoe loggers!"

What should I do if I have symptoms?

People in England are no longer legally required to self-isolate after experiencing coronavirus symptoms or testing positive.

But Government guidance still recommends that you stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least five days.

The NHS said: “You can go back to your normal activities when you feel better or do not have a high temperature.”

