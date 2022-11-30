A series of pop-up vaccination clinics are being run throughout Crawley this week.

Local GP Federation Alliance for Better Care will be holding clincs at Saxonbrook Medical in Maidenbower as well as the pop-ups which will include Langley Green Parade and Queens Square in the town centre.

Alliance chief executive Katherine Saunders said: “We want to ensure that the Covid vaccination continues to be easily accessible to everyone who is eligible. We therefore have a dedicated team who are working hard within our vaccination centres and pop-up locations across the area to provide this important service in the community.”

Patients wishing to book an appointment at Saxonbrook Medical, can make bookings and check eligibility on the NHS website https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are being held in Crawley this week

Patients who want to access one of the walk-In sessions or pop-ups can find a full list of clinics on the alliance website: https://allianceforbettercare.org/covid-vaccination-programme/walkinclinics/

