Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pop-up vaccination clinics set up in Crawley

A series of pop-up vaccination clinics are being run throughout Crawley this week.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 2:46pm

Local GP Federation Alliance for Better Care will be holding clincs at Saxonbrook Medical in Maidenbower as well as the pop-ups which will include Langley Green Parade and Queens Square in the town centre.

Alliance chief executive Katherine Saunders said: “We want to ensure that the Covid vaccination continues to be easily accessible to everyone who is eligible. We therefore have a dedicated team who are working hard within our vaccination centres and pop-up locations across the area to provide this important service in the community.”

Hide Ad

Patients wishing to book an appointment at Saxonbrook Medical, can make bookings and check eligibility on the NHS website https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119.

Most Popular

Pop-up vaccination clinics are being held in Crawley this week
Hide Ad

Have you read? Plans for new eatery between Horsham and Crawley sparks ‘boy racer’ fears

Patients who want to access one of the walk-In sessions or pop-ups can find a full list of clinics on the alliance website: https://allianceforbettercare.org/covid-vaccination-programme/walkinclinics/

Hide Ad

ABC has launched more than 12 vaccination sites across Surrey and Sussex, since the campaign began in 2020.

Patients