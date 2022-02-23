There were 320,341 positive cases in the week ending February 17, a 26% fall from the week before.

It is the lowest number since November 30 last year.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 17, at 975.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Scotland, with 789 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 17.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest and lowest case rates right now - with only one area on the rise.

1. Maidenbower East and Worth Maidenbower East and Worth had 1040 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 9.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Pound Hill Pound Hill had 754.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 22.2% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate had 754.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 26.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport Langley Green and Gatwick Airport had 754.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 13.3% from the week before. Photo Sales