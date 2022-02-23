There were 320,341 positive cases in the week ending February 17, a 26% fall from the week before.
It is the lowest number since November 30 last year.
HAVE YOU SEEN? Horsham dubbed England’s ‘Covid capital’ | All the Covid rule changes set to be announced by Boris Johnson today
At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 17, at 975.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
This was followed by Scotland, with 789 cases per 100,000 residents.
The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
SEE ALSO The most expensive area to buy property in Crawley revealed
The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.
They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 17.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest and lowest case rates right now - with only one area on the rise.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK