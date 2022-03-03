Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations available to 12-15 year olds in Brighton from tomorrow

Children and young people will be able to get a Covid-19 jab without an appointment from Friday (March 4).

The NHS Trust organising the jabs will start walk-in sessions for 12-15 year olds at Churchill Square vaccination centre to encourage more young people to come forward and get vaccinated.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone aged 12 to 15 can attend the vaccination centre (formerly Top Shop, located at the front of Churchill Square), with a consenting parent or carer, from 8.30am to 7.30pm and receive a first or second vaccine.

Brighton's Churchill Square vaccination centre

Free parking is also available – with an hour’s free parking at the Churchill Square car park.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We’re delighted to now be able to offer walk-in vaccinations to people aged between 12 and 15 at the Churchill Square vaccination service in the city centre.

“Many young people in Brighton and Hove have already received their vaccines and the valuable protection they provide, but we know there are children who are yet to be vaccinated as they weren’t able to at the time of their school visit, there are children who have now decided to take up the offer, and there are children who are now due their second dose.

“By offering the vaccination in walk in sessions getting a jab has never been easier. Simply attend with a parent or carer who can provide consent and the whole experience will be really quick and easy.

“Vaccines remain our first line of defence against the virus – getting jabbed is one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and our communities as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

Most children aged 12 to 15 have been offered their COVID-19 vaccinations at school, but some have missed it as they had COVID-19 or they were in the 28 day period after a positive test.