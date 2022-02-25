New Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove dropped by more than a quarter

New Covid-19 cases in the city are down by more than a quarter.

According to figures released by Brighton and Hove City council there were 1855 confirmed new cases in the 7 days up to the 19 February (based on data published on 24 February).

This is down 25.7 per cent on previous 7 days and equivalent to a weekly rate of 635.8 per 100,000 residents.

Covid lateral flow test (Getty Images)

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “COVID-19 has not gone away. However, for now, with case numbers falling and vaccination offering strong protection from serious illness, the risks across the community are lower and we can start to look forward and live safely with COVID-19.

“The last two years have been difficult for so many of us. They have also shown us how enormous efforts have made a real difference. I would like to thank everyone for the important part you have played in getting vaccinated, following public health advice, staying at home when needed and supporting each other. I encourage you now to be patient and not to rapidly change your behaviours just yet.

“As the remaining restrictions are lifted and we adjust to living with Covid, please do so with caution and consideration for others.

“Please remain cautious. Despite a welcome decline in cases, particularly in children and young people, thousands are still contracting COVID-19 each week in the city. Making sensible decisions, such as wearing a face covering in crowded places and letting fresh air in will help to stop further spread of the virus.

“Be considerate. If you feel ill, stay at home and avoid others while you have symptoms.

“Think of others. Remember that some of us remain at higher risk. Be conscious that your actions affect the people around you as well as yourself.”