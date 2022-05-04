Covid-19 vaccines offered to children at Hastings Town Hall

Children between five and 11 are being offered a free covid-19 vaccine at Hastings Town Hall every Wednesday.

By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:04 pm

The vaccine programme for children started today (May 4) at Hastings Town Hall between 2pm and 6pm.

It will then take place weekly at the same time.

Parents and guardians can book their child’s place on the NHS website or by calling 119.

The NHS has issued this advice to parents: “Children can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn five.

“Most children can get a second dose from 12 weeks after they had their first dose.

“If your child has a condition that means they’re at high risk from covid-19 or they live with someone who has a weakened immune system, they can get a second dose from eight weeks after they had their first dose.

“Millions of children around the world have had a covid-19 vaccine.

“The independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is very effective for children aged five to 15.”

