Man convicted of burgling house in St Leonards

Police were called after the house owner in Fern Road returned home on April 28 and discovered items missing.

The stolen property included two watches, coins worth £1,000, cigarettes and a jewellery box containing a wedding ring and bracelets.

Officers went to the victim’s house and viewed nearby CCTV which showed a man getting out of a taxi and breaking into the house.

Enquiries with the taxi company identified Matthew Labbett as a suspect, said police.

He was arrested and found in possession of a large quantity of coins, cigarettes and had clothing matching the man seen on CCTV.

Labbett, 39, unemployed and no fixed address, was charged with burglary and theft. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (April 30) where he pleaded guilty to the charge, police said.

He has been remanded in custody for sentencing on May 27.

Inspector Mark Botley said: “Thanks to a quick response and good local knowledge, officers were able to secure crucial evidence and not only identify a suspect, but also make an arrest within hours of first receiving the report.

“Burglary is a devastating crime. It can result in the loss of property and money, but also the feeling of safety that everybody should have in their own home.

“We will continue to respond and investigate reports of burglary, and we encourage people to get in touch with us as soon as they become aware of a crime taking place.”

Reports can be made online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.