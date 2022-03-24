Covid memorial unveiled in Hurstpierpoint to help people reflect on their experiences

It also marked the Marie Curie National Day of Reflection.

The stone memorial, which is on the village green near the war memorial and church, was commissioned by Horsham-based funeral directors Freeman Brothers with a design created by J. Gumbrill Monumental Masons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short service took place at 2pm with representatives from Hurstpierpoint Parish Council, the local minister and several key workers who had helped make the memorial a reality.

The new Covid memorial on the village green in Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Freeman Brothers.

Freeman Brothers community co-ordinator Becky Hughes said: “It’s a space to reflect and to remember and to share memories with other people.”

She said: “We are very aware that Covid is something that’s going to impact people for generations yet to come, because there have been young children who have very little memory of any time before the pandemic.”

“People have been separated from their loved ones as well so it might be a place where people can choose to go once they’re able to reunite,” Becky said.

“People have missed out on experiences too,” she added, saying that there are a ‘huge number’ of weddings coming up and that lots of people have started travelling again.

The new Covid memorial on the village green in Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Freeman Brothers.

Becky said the design of the inscription takes the form of a word cloud that aims to evoke feelings or memories of lockdown and the pandemic.

“Everyone has experienced this differently,” she said, adding that many have gone through bereavement but that communities have worked together to support each other.

Becky said there is a bench near the memorial too, which Freeman Brothers supported the installation of.

“It’s a space for people to sit if they need to or want to and spend some time reflecting,” she said.