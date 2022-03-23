Lindfield journalist shortlisted for international podcast award

The English Wine Diaries podcast, which was launched less than a year ago, champions English wine and those who make and promote it.

The weekly show is among the finalists in the Best Food & Drink Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Lindfield resident Rebecca Pitcairn, it features interviews with sommeliers, vineyard owners, hoteliers and celebrities, who talk about how a love of wine – particularly the kind made in Britain – has helped shape their lives and careers.

Journalist Rebecca Pitcairn launched The English Wine Diaries podcast in April 2021. Picture: Andy Newbold.

“I’m delighted that my podcast has been shortlisted for this award,” said Rebecca who is founder of the online wine and lifestyle magazine, The Southern Quarter, which promotes wine made in the South East of England.

“I launched The English Wine Diaries podcast to document the stories of some of the amazing people I’ve met since founding The Southern Quarter,” said Rebecca, 37.

“UK consumers are starting to appreciate the wine produced on our doorstep more than ever before, but I think we are still only beginning to scratch the surface,” she added.

“By delving into the stories of those who work so hard behind the scenes of this burgeoning industry, I hope to open up the world of English wine to many more people.”

Journalist Rebecca Pitcairn launched The English Wine Diaries podcast in April 2021.

Rebecca’s guests on the show have included vineyard owners and winemakers like Sarah Driver of Rathfinny in Alfriston, and Kristin Syltevik from Oxney Organic Estate in Rye.

Rebecca has also welcomed guests including Hotel du Vin and Pig Hotel group founder Robin Hutson, wine expert Oz Clarke and Lewes-based wine writer and broadcaster Olly Smith.

The results of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at Proud Cabaret in London on Wednesday, April 27.

New episodes of The English Wine Diaries are available each week on most podcast directories, including iTunes, Spotify and Google.

Subscribe to be the first to listen or follow @thesouthernquarter on Instagram for news about upcoming guests.