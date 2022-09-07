Ansa Care, based at Sussex Manor Business Park, Gatwick Road, was inspected by the CQC on June 28 and the inspection report was published on September 1.

The new service, which provides personal care to people in their own homes, got a ‘Requires improvement’ rating in the ‘Well led’ category, but achieved a ‘Good’ rating in all other categories, including whether it was safe, effective, caring and responsive.

The CQC said the service was registered with them on April 14, 2021, and this was its first inspection.

Ansa Care is based at Suite 6, Sussex Manor Business Park, Gatwick Road, in Crawley. Picture: Google Street View

The CQC report said: “Records relating to people’s risk assessments and specific health conditions did not always provide detailed information and guidance for staff to mitigate the risk of harm to people.

“Incidences of abuse or alleged abuse had not been notified to CQC as required.”

The report added that the service management and leadership was ‘inconsistent’, saying that ‘regulatory requirements were not fully understood or followed by the provider’.

But the report said: “We discussed the concerns found at inspection with the registered manager.

“During the inspection, they agreed that the method for assessing and quantifying people’s risks was unclear and took immediate steps to update the risk assessments.”

The CQC went on to say that people and their relatives were positive about the care they received and of the ‘kind, caring nature of the staff who supported them’.

The report said people felt safe getting care and support from staff and received their medicines from trained staff.

It also said staff had completed safeguarding training.

The report added: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.

“People were supported by staff to access healthcare professionals and services if needed.

“Their dietary needs were identified and staff encouraged and supported people with their meals.”

The CQC said that Ansa Care also treated people with dignity and respect.

People can read the full CQC report at cqc.org.uk or visit www.ansacareltd.com.