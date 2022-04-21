The trip wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the fundraising efforts of local supermarket chain, Co-op Crawley.

Neurokinex Kids uses activity-based neuro-rehabilitation to support a wide variety of paediatric conditions including Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy and Spina Bifida.

Since opening in 2018, the centre has held a relationship with nationwide supermarket chain Co-op being selected for support through its Local Community Fund.

The training will further enhance Lucy’s knowledge of cutting-edge rehabilitation practices for children living with paralysis.

The relationship has resulted in the centre receiving over £4,000 a year from the charitable programme as well as an additional donation of £850 as an offer of support during the pandemic.

Each year the donations from the Co-op are spent on vital additions to the Neurokinex Kids centre. In past years, this has helped purchase a paediatric harness for the treadmill that helps support youngsters as they step to strengthen their trunk stability, regain leg function and maintain overall health.

Funds have also gone towards purchasing new toys and games for the centre, a key part of helping to engage children with their training and rehabilitation.

Alongside the annual charitable donations, the Co-op also supports Neurokinex Kids by offering volunteers and volunteering time whenever the centre requires it.

Crawley Co-op raises money to help fund Neurokinex Kids trainer’s paediatric training in the USA

This year, the charitable donations will fund Lucy’s trip and specialist training in a 10-day trip to the US at the renowned Kosair Charities Centre for Pediatric Neurorecovery at the University of Lousiville.

Fundraising Director at Neurokinex Kate Thornton-Jones, said: “On behalf of everyone at Neurokinex Kids, I’d like to thank Co-op and its customers for their generous support of our ground-breaking, life-changing work.

“We are extremely grateful to be continuing our relationship with the Co-op and our young participants have certainly benefited from the Local Community Fund through the enhanced facilities, equipment and expertise we are able to offer.