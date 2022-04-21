Crawley-based military charity honoured with Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Approved by the Prime Minister’s recommendation, this category acknowledges social mobility programmes that help people transition into successful working lives.

Building Heroes is one of 226 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Thursday, 21 April 2022), Building Heroes has been honoured for its excellence. This award celebrates the success of exciting and innovative businesses that lead the way with pioneering products or services.

Established in 2014, Building Heroes is an award-winning military charity dedicated to supporting service leavers, veterans, reservists and military families. They provide training and employment support for a new career in construction by equipping individuals with a broad range of trade skills and connecting them with new employers.

Building Heroes has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Promoting Opportunity Through Social Mobility category by Her Majesty The Queen.

Brendan Williams, the CEO, said: “We are so pleased to have received such a prestigious award and humbled to be recognised for all our hard work to support our country's service-leavers and veterans. Thank you!".

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most reputable business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.