Crawley GP sends out message amid traffic disruption due to flooding and road closures

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused flooding,road closures and traffic issues around Crawley this morning (Thursday, November 17).

The A264 Crawley Road Westbound from A2220 / Sullivan Drive (Horsham Road Roundabout) to Calvert Link (Kilnwood Vale Roundabout) is closed due to flooding.

And the AA said the road is shut with queueing traffic due to flooding on the M23 Southbound between J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) and J11 A23 (Pease Pottage). It has been closed since 1am today. The northbound side between J11 and J10A is also closed with a detour in operation.

Traffic on Tol;lgate Hill this morning (Thursday, November 17)

This has caused traffic backing up in Broadfield from Tolllgate Hill down to Creaseys Drive and Woodmans Hill.

And it has also affected GP services. Coachmans Medical Centre in Broadfield sent a text to all patients this morning saying: “Due to travel disruptions because of the weather we are only able to offer urgent GP appointments today, if your call is not urgent please call tomorrow or you could access the LIVI app for GP appointments.