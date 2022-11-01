Crawley MP celebrates community’s efforts to save the lives of people with blood cancer

The event (October 26) was hosted by Anthony Nolan as part of its “Communities vs Blood Cancer campaign”, which shines a spotlight on vital work being done to ensure that every patient in need of a stem cell transplant can find a life-saving donor.

In total, more than 865,000 people in the UK are on the Anthony Nolan register, any of whom could be a match for someone with blood cancer or a blood disorder and can donate their stem cells to give a patient a second chance at life.

Now the Crawley MP is encouraging more people from Crawley, particularly men and people from minority ethnic backgrounds aged 16 to 30, to register as stem cell donors and help increase the chances that a match is available for everyone in need of a transplant.

Henry Smith MP with Iggie Aikhomu

Mr Smith said: “I’m very pleased to support Anthony Nolan and celebrate the nation’s potential lifesavers, any one of whom could offer someone with blood cancer a second chance of life.

“Registering to become a stem cell donor is straightforward and could make an enormous difference to someone with no other chance of a cure.

“I established the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Blood Cancer in 2016, and as current Vice Chair of the Group I’ll continue to work to ensure we can save the lives of more people with blood cancer.”

Chief Executive of Anthony Nolan, Henny Braund said: “The public can be proud of all the lifesavers in your community. To everyone from Crawley who has decided to join the register, thank you. We rely on men and people from minority ethnic backgrounds aged 16 to 30 to join the register now to save lives in the future. Without you, there is no cure.”

For more information on Anthony Nolan visit: www.anthonynolan.org/join